

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - MacKenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Amazon.com (AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give at least half of the $36 billion fortune, which she received after her divorce with the world's richest man, to charity.



Bezos signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative founded in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett that encourages the world's wealthiest people to donate more than half of their wealth to charitable causes.



'There are lots of resources each of us can pull from our safes to share with others,' MacKenzie stated in a letter published on the Giving Pledge website.



'In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,' MacKenzie Bezos added. 'My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.'



MacKenzie is one of the 19 new signatories to the Giving Pledge who've promised to donate than 50% of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, the organization said Tuesday. Other new signatories included hedge fund giant Paul Tudor Jones, venture capitalist Chris Sacca and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton.



Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced their divorce in January, after 25 years of marriage.



