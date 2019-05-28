HUG Scooters, an Electric Scooter Rental Company Along the Emerald Coast, Launches New Website

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / HUG Scooters, an electric scooter rental company based along the Emerald Coast, has announced that they have just launched their new website. The company offers electric scooters, called HUG Scooters, for rent so that people can use them to commute to work or school, or simply explore the city from a different perspective. The service is currently available at places like Destin, 30A, Pensacola, Navarre, Miramar Beach, and more.

Jared Cruz, a spokesperson for the company, says, "We are so happy to announce that we have launched a new website. It is our hope that the new site will allow people to better understand the service that we provide. The new site also emphasizes our partnership with various segments of the community like the universities and colleges around the area, including Northwest Florida State College, University of West Florida, Gulf Coast State Florida, and Pensacola State College. Check us out and experience an innovative way of traveling around your city."

The company would like to highlight the programs that they are establishing with universities and other community partners that allow students to have a sustainable and affordable transportation alternative, on or off campus. In these programs, the company has worked closely with campus transportation authorities in order to create a customized intelligent transportation service, providing flat-rate pricing to the students.

HUG Scooters can also partner with city authorities, offering safe and affordable dockless transport solutions for the use of electric scooters to smart bikes, helping to decrease traffic congestion, offering sustainable transport, and creating a healthy lifestyle for city residents, all without the need for public funding.

It is also a great solution for hotels and resorts, as it would offer guests an accessible alternative for transportation and recreation. Here, the electric scooters provide a great way for city visitors to explore the city landscape while advertising that particular hotel or resort.

The company is also establishing partnerships with real estate developers. By establishing a HUG parking space at their property, they can make it a center for transportation, allowing tenants to travel inside and outside the communities in a faster, greener, and less costly manner. This will tend to increase property value in the community.

In the HUG Corporate Partners Program, company employees are provided with GPS-enabled scooters and e-bikes as an employment perk. An affordable plan encourages the employees to use e-bikes or scooters for their daily commute and other transportation needs. This has several advantages, such as allowing employees to exercise and spend some time with nature. As a result, this can boost productivity, decrease compensation claims, reduce absenteeism, bring down employee benefit costs, and establish a better overall employee satisfaction.

For small businesses, the electric scooters and e-bikes from HUG can boost their revenue by attracting more customers to the establishment's HUG parking location and offering coupons that are available through the HUG electric scooter and bike sharing app.

Overall, there are a number of benefits for using HUG scooters. These include the use of electric scooters as an innovative way of connecting with the city or community; reimagining of the future of movement; ease of accessibility; easy travel around the city or community; less costly than car sharing and better for the environment; reduction of the number of cars on the road, thus decreasing traffic and air pollution; and offer of a comfortable, delightful and pleasant way of moving from one place to another.

HUG Scooters is a locally owned and operated company that has the number one electric scooter and bike sharing app on the Emerald Coast. With their service, people will no longer have to worry about traffic, costly car sharing fees, pollution and the need to find a parking space.

Those who are interested may want to contact the company through their website HUGScooters.com, call, or contact them through email.

