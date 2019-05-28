

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen last Friday, treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices moved significantly higher in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.6 basis points to 2.268 percent.



With the drop on the day, the ten-year yield more than offset the 2.8 basis point increase seen last Friday, falling to its lowest closing level in well over a year.



Treasuries benefited from their appeal as a safe haven amid lingering concerns about the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China.



During a trip to Japan over the weekend, President Donald Trump expressed optimism the U.S. and China will eventually reach a trade agreement.



'I think, sometime in the future, China and the United States will absolutely have a great trade deal. And we look forward to that,' Trump said.



However, Trump also warned that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could 'go up very, very substantially, very easily.'



Trump also said the U.S. is 'not ready to make a deal' and suggested China probably wishes 'they made the deal that they had on the table before they tried to renegotiate it.'



Treasuries saw further upside following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes, which attracted above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.125 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.75, while the ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The Treasury Department also revealed its auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes attracted roughly average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.065 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Conference Board report showing another substantial improvement in consumer confidence in the month of May.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index surged up to 134.1 in May after jumping to 129.2 in April. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 129.8.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX