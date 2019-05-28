Jakroo Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

PLEASANTON, CA /ACCESSWIRE / May 28 2019 / Jakroo Inc. (OTCQB: JKRO) ("Jakroo," or the "Company"), a company specializing in the custom design, manufacture and direct sale of customized technical endurance apparel for the Cycling, Triathlon, Active and Nordic Skiing markets, today reported it has released the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019 Financial Results

Net revenue decreased approximately $190,000 or 7.2% to approximately $2.47million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019.

Net revenue from our North America operations decreased $162,809 or 10.2%



Net revenue from our Chinese operations decreased $54,475 or 5.6%



Net revenue from our European operations increased $26,719 or 30.8%

Gross profit decreased by $67,450 or 4.9% to approximately $1.32 million, compared to $1.39 million during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Gross margin was 53.5%, an increase of 1.29% compared to the 3 months ended March 31, 2018.

Cost of revenues was approximately $1.15 million or 46.5% of total revenues, compared to $1.27 million or 47.8% of total revenues in the same period in 2018.

Net income decreased by $50,034, reflecting a loss of $33,850 for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019, compared to a net profit of $16,184 during the same period in 2018. Losses were attributed primarily to decreases in profits derived from our OEM segment across our North American and Chinese operating units.

Selling and administrative expense slightly decreased by $16,430 or 1.2% to approximately $1.34 million. Decreases were primarily attributed to increases in professional fees in connection with the OTC listing. In addition, we have continued to invest in product development, technology infrastructure and our employees, the most valuable assets of the Company.

Provisions for income taxes increased $9,761 to $15,710 compared with $5,949 during the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to income taxes paid in China and Canada during the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Inventories of finished goods and raw materials were approximately $1.75 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $1.86 million during the same period in 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019 were $1.99 million, compared to $1.79 million during the same period in 2018.

About Jakroo Inc.

Jakroo, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and direct sale of customized technical endurance apparel for the cycling, triathlon, active and nordic skiing markets across Asia, Europe and North America. Our made-to-order, just-in-time (known as JIT) manufacturing process and vertical integration of design, sales and distribution minimizes risk, provides autonomous control of quality across all stages of our vertically integrated supply chain and maximizes value to our customers.



Our business model is based on the concept of leveraging the global resources across the organization to create and deliver a rich, collaborative, and highly customizable experience for each individual customer.

