

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged higher on Tuesday amid prospects of tighter global supplies due to fall in Russia's oil production, OPEC-led output cuts and possible supply disruptions from Cushing, the main U.S. storage hub, due to floods in Arkansas and Oklahoma.



According to reports, more rains are likely in Arkansas and Oklahoma.



U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela have also reduced oil supplies.



Lingering worries about U.S.-China trade war and likely drop in global energy demand due to the impact of the trade war limited crude oil's upside.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $0.51, or 0.9%, at $59.14 a barrel.



Brent Crude oil futures were up marginally at $70.08 a barrel around mid afternoon.



The meeting of OPEC and its allies is scheduled to take place on June 25-26. The members are expected to discuss output policy during the meeting and decide whether to continue reducing output or not.



Oil prices retreated last week after data from Energy Information Administration showed crude inventories to have risen to 476.8 million barrels, the highest level in nearly two years.



This week, the official inventory data from EIA will be out on Thursday, a day later, due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.



