sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,04 Euro		+0,01
+0,49 %
WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,999
2,057
28.05.
2,005
2,051
28.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK METALS INC0,12-4,76 %
SPROTT INC2,04+0,49 %