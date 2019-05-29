Freedom Holding Corp. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCQX: FRHC),(the "Company") today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday June 4th at 11:00 AM PST and is sponsoring the evening cocktail event on the same day. Timur Turlov, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, along with other key management, will be presenting and meeting with investors. Mr. Turlov stated, "We look forward to participating in another LD Micro event as it presents one of the best opportunities to connect with leading market professionals and high quality investors in a relaxed and efficient manner."

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated LD Micro President, Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance. The Company is a professional participant of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Moscow Exchange (MOEX), the Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB) the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent (UZSE) and the Ukrainian Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with executive office locations in Russia and the United States. The Company operates more than 70 branch offices in Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Germany.

The Company's common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., the world's largest electronic marketplace for broker-dealers to trade unlisted stocks. Investors are able to view Real Time Level II stock quotes for the Company by visiting www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRHC/overview

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

