

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) said that its shareholders approved annual financial statements, and resolution on the use of the non-appropriated balance sheet profits.



The Annual General Meeting approved the resolution on ratifying the actions of the Executive Board members, resolution on ratifying the actions of the Supervisory Board members, and appointment of the annual financial statements auditor for fiscal year 2019.



The Meeting also approved the resolution on including an age limit for Executive Board members and lowering the current age limit for Supervisory Board members in the Articles of Association.



