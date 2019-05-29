

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday, tracking the negative cues overnight from Wall Street and a slump in U.S. Treasury yields amid worries about global economic growth due to the U.S.-China trade war. Media reports indicated that China could be considering restricting the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the technology industry, to the U.S.



The Australian market is declining on worries about U.S.-China trade tensions.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 60.10 points or 0.93 percent to 6,424.70, off a low of 6,422.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 61.20 points or 0.93 percent to 6,519.20. The Australian market snapped a three-session losing streak and closed higher on Tuesday.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 1 percent, BHP Group is declining 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak even as crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search and Santos are losing more than 2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.0 percent.



Bank of Queensland said that Chairman Roger Davis will step down from his position in October and be replaced by Patrick Allaway. The bank's shares are rising 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners are higher despite a decline in gold prices overnight.Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent.



Telstra said it will record about A$500 million in impairments in its fiscal 2019 results as it writes off its legacy IT assets, and also projected a A$200 million increase in fiscal 2019 restructuring costs due to proposed job cuts. The telecom giant's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



Mirvac Group said it will undertake an equity raising, comprising a fully underwritten institutional placement to raise A$750 million and a non-underwitten security purchase plan to raise up to A$75 million. The property group also projected its fiscal 2019 earnings to be at the top end of its guidance range. The company's shares are in a trading halt.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6925, down from $0.6928 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the negative cues from Wall Street.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 284.48 points or 1.34 percent to 20,975.66 after falling to a low of 20,884.61 earlier. Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent and Canon is lower by 0.5 percent, while Panasonic and Sony are declining more than 1 percent each.



Index heavyweight Softbank Group is declining 0.2 percent, while Fanuc is down 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is losing more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 2 percent. In the auto space, Honda is declining almost 1 percent and Toyota is down 0.5 percent.



Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex and Japan Petroluem are losing almost 1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Light Metal Holdings and Idemitsu Kosan Co. are advancing more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Cyberagent is losing more than 5 percent, while Kobe Steel and Screen Holdings are lower by almost 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is losing more than 1 percent, while Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower. Indonesia and Malaysia are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks pared early gains to close lower on Tuesday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the U.S.-China trade war. The trade war worries contributed to a slump in treasury yields, which in turn added to concerns about a potential recession. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note dropped to its lowest levels since September of 2017.



The Dow slumped 237.92 points or 0.9 percent to 25,347.77, the Nasdaq dropped 29.66 points or 0.4 percent to 7,607.35 and the S&P 500 slid 23.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,802.39.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher on Tuesday amid prospects of tighter global supplies due to fall in Russia's oil production, OPEC-led output cuts and possible supply disruptions from Cushing, the main U.S. storage hub. WTI crude for July delivery rose $0.51 or 0.9 percent to $59.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX