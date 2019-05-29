sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Casa Minerals Inc.: Casa Minerals Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Casa Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: CASA; OTC: CASXF; Frankfurt: 0CM) announces that it has granted 600,000 stock options to officers, directors, consultants and employees of Casa. The options were granted for a period of 5 years from the granted date, and each stock option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of Casa at an exercise price of $0.10.

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.
Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO
Phone: (604) 689-9523
Email: contact@casaminerals.com
https://www.casaminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

