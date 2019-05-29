MediaTek Unveils Groundbreaking New 5G SoC for First Wave of 5G Flagship Devices

Multi-mode 5G chipset, with MediaTek Helio M70 modem built-in, boasts 7nm process and newest CPU, GPU and APU technology for a big performance boost and super-fast connectivity

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at COMPUTEX, MediaTek revealed its full 5G readiness with the introduction of its groundbreaking 5G chipset, a multi-mode, 7nm 5G system-on-chip (SoC) designed to power the first wave of high-end 5G smartphones.

The integrated 5G chipset, with the MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem built in, packs world-leading technology into its compact design. It includes Arm's newest Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek's most advanced AI processing unit (APU) to meet the power and performance demands of 5G to deliver super fast connectivity and extreme user experiences.

The multi-mode 5G chipset is for 5G stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. It supports connectivity from 2G to 4G to bridge existing network access while 5G networks roll out globally.

"Everything about this chip is designed for the first wave of flagship 5G devices. The leading-edge technology in this chipset makes it the most powerful 5G SoC announced to date and puts MediaTek at the forefront of 5G SoC design," said MediaTek President Joe Chen. "MediaTek will power rollouts of 5G premium level devices."

The MediaTek 5G chipset is integrated with its previously announced Helio M70 5G modem to give device makers a comprehensive solution for ultra-fast 5G in a power efficient package. MediaTek's single 5G chip design is superior to two chips solutions, especially in being able to deliver power efficient performance.

The new chipset will be ready for lead customer samples in Q3 of 2019 and be in commercial devices by Q1 of 2020. Full specifications of the MediaTek 5G SoC will be introduced in the coming months. Features and technology in the MediaTek integrated 5G SoC for sub-6GHz include:

Helio M70 5G modem: MediaTek designed Helio M70 5G modem integrated into the SoC.

MediaTek designed Helio M70 5G modem integrated into the SoC. 4.7 Gbps download speeds and 2.5 Gbps upload speeds



Intelligent power savings and comprehensive power management



Multi-mode support - 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G - and dynamic power sharing for the best connectivity

New AI architecture : Sports an all new AI processing unit. Supports more advanced AI applications, including for imaging like de-blur so users get great shots even when subjects are moving fast.

: Sports an all new AI processing unit. Supports more advanced AI applications, including for imaging like de-blur so users get great shots even when subjects are moving fast. Latest CPU technology : MediaTek's 5G SoC is a performance powerhouse with the just announced new Arm Cortex-A77 CPU.

: MediaTek's 5G SoC is a performance powerhouse with the just announced new Arm Cortex-A77 CPU. State-of-the-art GPU : A robust new Arm Mali-G77 GPU that enables seamless extreme streaming and gaming experiences at 5G speeds.

: A robust new Arm Mali-G77 GPU that enables seamless extreme streaming and gaming experiences at 5G speeds. Innovative 7nm FinFET: World's first 5G SoC built on the cutting-edge 7nm production process for big energy savings in a compact package.

World's first 5G SoC built on the cutting-edge 7nm production process for big energy savings in a compact package. Speedy throughput: A peak throughput of 4.7Gps download (sub-6GHz) and New Radio (NR) 2 Component Carrier (CC) support. Supports both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.

A peak throughput of 4.7Gps download (sub-6GHz) and New Radio (NR) 2 Component Carrier (CC) support. Supports both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) 5G network architectures. Powerful Multimedia & Imaging performance: Supports 4K video encode/decode at 60fps and super high resolution camera (80MP).

"The industry, OEMs and consumers have high expectations for 5G. We are confident devices powered by MediaTek's 5G chipset, with its impressive architecture, leading imaging features, powerful AI and ultra-fast 5G speeds, will deliver incredible experiences," said Chen.

The ultimate winners of MediaTek's entrance into the high end 5G chipset market are consumers as MediaTek helps spur the introduction of more 5G devices, so more people can access great technology.

The 5G SoC's integrated Helio M70 modem supports LTE and 5G dual connectivity (EN-DC) with dynamic power sharing capability, plus multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G. It also has dynamic bandwidth switching technology that allocates 5G bandwidth required for specific applications to improve modem power efficiency by 50 percent and extend battery life.

MediaTek already works with leading cellular operators, equipment makers and suppliers to verify the market readiness of its 5G technologies for mobile and also for smart homes and smart cars.

MediaTek also works together with 5G component suppliers and worldwide cellular operators around RF technology to bring a complete, standards-based and optimized 5G solution to the market quickly. Companies collaborating with MediaTek on RF technology include Oppo, Vivo and top tier RF suppliers like Skyworks, Qorvo, and muRata, designing the front end module that can accommodate 5G and still keep the device thin and stylish.

The current MediaTek 5G SoC is designed for global Sub-6GHz 5G networks that are launching in Asia, North America and Europe. For more details, visit MediaTek 5G.

