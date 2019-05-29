The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 29.05.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 29.05.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA J0PA XFRA XS1028954441 JOHNSTON PRESS 14/19 REGS BD02 BON GBP N

CA XFRA XS1367225817 CA CIB 16/19 MTN BD02 BON BRL N

CA 1J6A XFRA XS1422767639 BRIGHT FOOD SG H. 16/19 BD02 BON EUR N

CA XFRA XS1422784212 HUARONG FIN.II 16/19 MTN BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1423709309 MIDEA INV.DEV. 16/19 MTN BD02 BON USD N

CA A5QE XFRA XS1622634126 ALLERGAN FNDG 17/19 FLR BD03 BON EUR N

CA JI9U XFRA LU0026742386 GAM MULT.-GLEINC-EUR B FD00 EQU EUR N