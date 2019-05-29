Paragon ID: 100 million ePassports issued by 24 countries carrying Paragon ID's patented technology!

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment, is proud to announce that it has delivered its 100 millionth RFID inlay (embedded chip and antenna) and cover for an ePassport.

Since the creation of the eID activity in 2005, 24 countries have chosen to rely on the silver ink technology developed and patented by Paragon ID for the deployment of their biometric electronic passport programs.

Today, Paragon ID delivers nearly 1 million inlays each month to the world's leading digital security companies and national printing houses, including some of the most prestigious references in the industry. Through 3 secure and certified manufacturing sites located in France (Argent sur Sauldre), USA (Burlington, Vermont) and Romania (Bucharest), Paragon ID ensures a continuous supply to its local and global clients.

Paragon ID, at the forefront of contactless technologies for secure identity documents

At the forefront of secure contactless technologies, Paragon ID offers a wide range of inlays for identity documents (ePassports, driver's licenses, identity cards), eCovers and eDatapages for passports. Our polycarbonate-based SPiD® and CoreLam® inlays offer unique solutions to the market, enabling a wide range of eID documents to meet the various standards and requirements of temperature, thickness, durability and security.

With a unique technology and industrial base, Paragon ID intends to continue developing its portfolio of identity and secure documents solutions.

Paragon ID will be present at the Secure Identification conference in Riga (Latvia) on May 29 & 30, 2019, and Identity Week in London (UK) from June 11 to 13, 2019.

