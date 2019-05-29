Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Drilling at Slieve Glah Gold Target

29 May 2019

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

DRILLING AT SLIEVE GLAH GOLD TARGET

Over 600m of drilling completed

Detailed logging underway

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to report the completion of a 600m drilling programme on its Slieve Glah gold target in the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland. Further details of the Company's 2019 drilling programme were announced on 20 March 2019.

The primary focus of the current drilling programme has been to follow up on encouraging gold-in-soil, deep overburden and trenching results in the Slieve Glah area.

Four drill holes, totalling 611m of drilling, have been completed. Detailed logging of the drill core is now underway, and is expected to be completed by July 2019.

Slieve Glah is located at the south western end of the 65 km (40 miles) gold trend which Conroy Gold has discovered in the Longford-Down Massif. It lies approximately 40 km downtrend from the Glenish-Clontibret-Clay Lake gold target in the northeast of the gold trend.

An overall exploration target on the Glenish-Clontibret-Clay Lake gold target of 8.8 million ounces gold (excluding a JORC compliant resource of 517,000 ounces of gold at the Clontibret deposit) has been estimated (announced by the Company on 2 August 2018).

At Slieve Glah, the Orlock Bridge Fault, one of the main controlling features of gold mineralisation within the Longford-Down Massif, undergoes a significant strike swing. Such strike swings can act as focal points for mineralisation.

An extensive gold-in-soil geochemistry exploration programme which the Company has carried out at Slieve Glah has demonstrated the presence of a series of extensive, (c.3km long), gold-in-soil targets. Follow up deep overburden and trenching at a number of sites has confirmed the prospectivity of the Slieve Glah area.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman commented:

"The Company's emphasis remains on its potential multi-million ounce gold target in the Glenish -Clontibret- Clay Lake area. However, the nature and extent of the Slieve Glah gold target area in the southwest of the gold trend suggests that it could add significantly to the 8.8 million ounce gold potential seen in the Glenish-Clontibret-Clay Lake gold target area."

