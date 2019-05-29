AfriAg Global Plc - General Meeting Notice re Conditional Placing

29 May 2019



AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting

Authority for Placing Relating to Apollon

AfriAg Global Plc (NEX: AFRI) announces that notice has been posted to shareholders convening a General Meeting of the Company to be held at at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, 105 Jermyn Street, St. James's, London, SW1Y 6EE at 12:00 p.m. on 19 June 2019.

Further to the announcement by the Company on 24 May 2019, the General Meeting is being convened to seek shareholder approval to issue 700 million Conditional Shares in the Company, pursuant to the Apollon investment.

Notice of the General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at: https://www.afriagglobal.com/

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

