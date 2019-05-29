Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR)

Elior Group, whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris, informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2018-2019 half-yearly financial report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). This document is available on Elior Group's website at www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

www.eliorgroup.com/fr/finance/information-reglementee/information-reglementee-publiee

Hard copies of this document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005881/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group