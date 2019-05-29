Quant AB: Interim Report January - March 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales for the period increased by 16% to EUR 52.6 (45.5) million due to the acquisition of Sataservice in August 2018 , partly offset by unfavorable currency effects and loss of a few contracts during 2018. Organically, net sales declined by 3.1% compared to prior year

, compared to in Q4 2018 Operating loss amounted to EUR -1.3 million down from a profit of EUR 0.4 million prior year

from prior year, excluding the effect of implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. Adjusted EBITDA with IFRS 16 implementation was . Currency effects had no impact on the Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -7.2 (1.3) million, of which change in working capital amounted to EUR -7.4 (0.8) million

compared to prior year due to high costs related to refinancing during the first quarter of 2018 On 11 January 2019 the Board of Directors appointed Johan Eriksson as Quant's CEO. Johan Eriksson joined Quant on 14 January 2019 and assumed responsibility as CEO from 1 February 2019

Quant's senior secured bonds and junior secured bonds were admitted for trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange On 6 March 2019 Quant announced that it had reached an agreement with Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Limited to settle a dispute arising from a contract expiry in 2017. Under the terms of the agreement Quant received NZD 1.2 million ( EUR 0.7 million ) and Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Limited revoked its NZD 8.4 million ( EUR 5.1 million ) claim on Quant

On 20 May 2019 , after the end of the quarter, Quant announced the launch of a strategic transformation plan with the aim to reduce organizational complexity, invest in people and safety, and improve Quant's sales capabilities. The transformation plan is expected to improve run-rate EBITDA in excess of EUR 4 million by December 2020

Stockholm, 29 May 2019

Quant AB (publ)

