DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of
Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-05-29 / 08:00
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year)
is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
http://www.buho.at/Finanzberichte English:
http://www.buho.at/financial-reports
2019-05-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Austria
Internet: www.buho.at
End of News DGAP News Service
816425 2019-05-29
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 29, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
