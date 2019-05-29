

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Wednesday as investors grapple with trade war tensions, Italy's budget policy and uncertainty about the future direction of the EU.



Asian markets declined amid rising risk reversion as trade tensions showed no signs of abating. The Trump administration refrained from labeling China as a currency manipulator but repeated complaint that Beijing has weakened the renminbi to take advantage of the United States on trade.



China remains on the Treasury Department's monitoring list along with Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.



Gold held steady and the U.S. dollar held on to its overnight gains while oil prices fell on concerns over slowing global growth.



On the data front, unemployment figures from Germany and flash inflation data from France are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



French consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 1.1 percent in May from 1.3 percent in April. French GDP is forecast to expand 0.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter, in line with the preliminary estimate published on April 30.



The German jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.9 percent in May and the number of unemployed to drop 8,000 from April.



Data released earlier in the day revealed that U.K. shop price inflation increased notably in May on non-food prices.



Shop price inflation doubled to 0.8 percent in May from 0.4 percent in April, the British Retail Consortium reported. Food prices climbed 1.8 percent annually while non-food prices gained 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks fell overnight as U.S.-China trade tensions persisted. The Dow dropped 0.9 percent as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.8 percent to reach two-month closing lows.



European markets fell on Tuesday as investors fretted over high budget deficit in Italy and U.S. President Trump warned the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could 'go up very, very substantially, very easily.'



The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both fell by 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX