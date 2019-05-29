Stockholm, May 29, 2019 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Precise Biometrics AB ("Precise" or the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers (the "Rule Book") and therefore ordered Precise to pay a fine of two annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 410,000. The Disciplinary Committee has found that the Company has breached item 3.1 in the Rule Book by not disclosing inside information in accordance with Article 17 in MAR and Article 2.1 in the Implementing Regulation. On October 20, 2017, the Company published a press release (the "Press release") with information about an upgrade of the Company's fingerprint solution for smart cards. The information in the Press release was not labeled as inside information. After the Press release was published, the Company's share price increased by 41 percent, and by an additional 38 percent on the following trading day, October 23, 2017. According to the Disciplinary Committee, a product upgrade of the kind announced by the Company - which included significant improvements of one of the issuer's main products as well as expectations of reduced production costs - would typically have a substantial impact on the price of the issuer's financial instruments. The information in the press release should thus have been considered inside information. By not disclosing information in accordance with Article 17 in MAR and Article 2.1 in the Implementing Regulation, the Company has breached item 3.1 in the Rule Book. The Disciplinary Committee has decided that the sanction should be a fine corresponding to two annual fees. A detailed description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/stockholm-2019.html Participating in the Committee's decision were former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius, Supreme Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad, Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Company Director Carl-Johan Högbom and Company Director Anders Oscarsson. About the Disciplinary Committee The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The fines that may be imposed range from one to 15 annual fees. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market. Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Company Director Erik Einerth, Company Director Stefan Erneholm, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Company Director Jack Junel, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg. Media Relations Contact Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com 