

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) said its investment portfolio delivered positive performance across all four pools, delivering a 10.9% increase (up 8.1% excluding currency gains) in NAV total return for the year ended 31 March 2019. NAV growth over the year was 9.0%. The Group also announced a 4% increase in annual dividend per share.



For the fiscal year, total pretax profit was 196.9 million pounds compared to 22.2 million pounds, while earnings per share was 354.7 pence compared to 47.4 pence, last year. Total revenue was 224.5 million pounds compared to 47.1 million pounds, last year.



On a revenue basis, pretax profit increased to 33.2 million pounds from 27.2 million pounds, while earnings per share was 61.9 pence compared to 56.3 pence. Revenue rose to 52.2 million pounds from 46.2 million pounds.



The board recommended a final dividend of 43.2 pence per share to shareholders at the AGM in July. Together with the interim dividend of 16.1 pence per share, this will give a total for the year of 59.3 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX