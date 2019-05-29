The portion of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation which shall be paid in shares - transfer of own shares held by the company

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EEST





The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation held on March 19, 2019 resolved on the following annual remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2019: Chair EUR 60,000, Deputy Chair EUR 37,500 and other members EUR 28,000. Further, it was decided that 40% of the annual remuneration shall be paid in shares of Suominen Corporation.

In accordance with the resolution by the AGM, the number of shares forming the above-mentioned remuneration portion payable in shares will be determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share during the one month period immediately following the date on which the interim report of January-March 2019 of the company is published.

Based on the above, the aggregate number of shares to be transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares is 33,619 shares. The value of the transferred shares totals EUR 83,795.53 or approximately EUR 2.49 per share. These shares will be granted out of the Company's treasury shares on May 31, 2019 at the latest, based on the decision taken by the Board of Directors. The resolution was based on the AGM's authorization for the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue. Since the decision taken by the Board of Directors was essentially an execution of a detailed resolution taken by the AGM, the Board did not exercise independent discretion when it decided on the transfer of the shares. The transferred shares are of the same class as the company's other shares.



The company held 762,970 treasury shares before the above-mentioned transfer of shares. After the share transfer, Suominen Corporation holds 729,351 treasury shares.



SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information:

Petri Helsky, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3080

SUOMINEN

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.