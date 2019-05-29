

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) said its fiscal year ended 28 February 2019 has been transformational for the Group. Stobart is delivering underlying EBITDA results in line with management expectations. Group revenue from continuing operations rose by 39%, for the period.



For the fiscal year, pretax loss was 42.1 million pounds compared to profit of 109.3 million pounds, a year ago. Loss per share from continuing operations was 12.19 pence compared to profit of 30.69 pence. Underlying pretax loss was 13.2 million pounds compared to profit of 122.6 million pounds, while underlying loss per share from continuing operations was 4.74 pence compared to profit of 33.54 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 146.9 million pounds from 105.4 million pounds, last year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.0 pence per share which will be payable to investors on the record date of 21 June 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 20 June 2019, and will be paid on 31 July 2019.



