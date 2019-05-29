The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 June 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 31,679,936 shares (DKK 31,679,936) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 45,539 shares (DKK 45,539) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,725,475 shares (DKK 31,725,475) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 101.20 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727136