Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Release of Report for Q1 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report includes unaudited consolidated financial information of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) ("Corral Petroleum Holdings") and its consolidated subsidiaries, for the first quarter of 2019 and for the comparative periods in 2018. Note that due to the rounding of figures in the tables to the nearest SEK million, the sum is not always exactly equal to the sum of all components.

Financial Highlights - First Quarter 2019

Sales revenue for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 21,259 MSEK compared to 20,609 MSEK in the first quarter of 2018.

EBITDA(1)for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 819 MSEK compared to 230 MSEK in the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 548 MSEK compared to 326 MSEK in the first quarter of 2018.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 521 MSEK compared to an operating loss of 22 MSEK in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 285 MSEK compared to a net loss of 614 MSEK in the first quarter of 2018.

Cash flow from in operating activities for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 4,851 MSEK compared to cash flow from operating activities of 2,461 MSEK in the first quarter of 2018.

Weighted refining margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 3.53 $/bbl compared to 3.94 $/bbl in the first quarter of 2018.

(1) For a reconciliation of our operating profit to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, please see the financial statements section on page 15.

An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on June 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44 (0) 20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46 (0) 8-50520424

New York +1-212-999-6659

The meeting code is Corral Q1

Scheduled release of Q2 2019 report is August 29, 2019 and corresponding Investor and Analysts Conference Call to be held on September 3, 2019 at CET 15:00.

For further information, please contact:

Magdalena Patrón

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 46 (0)10-450-10-00

Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/release-of-report-for-q1-2019,c2826593

The following files are available for download: