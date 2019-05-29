HAVI, a global supply chain management and logistics provider to leading multinational brands, has taken a major step forward in its commitment to combatting global climate change by joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This announcement comes at a time when it is clearer than ever that a firm commitment to embedding a culture of sustainability is fundamental to limiting global warming.

HAVI is one of the first ten companies globally with approved SBTi's in the Airfreight, Transportation and Logistics sector. More broadly, it joins a relatively small group of other forward-thinking businesses that are taking concrete action against climate change to accelerate the corporate sector's collective transition to the low-carbon economy.

HAVI has formally submitted and received approval for its commitment to reducing carbon emissions from its operations by 40% per metric ton of goods delivered between 2015 and 2030. The ultimate aim: to help limit the rise in global temperatures to well below 2°C, as per the Paris Agreement.

Moving beyond this milestone, HAVI's next step will involve working through the climate change program run by the CDP, one of the SBTi's partners, with the focus on bringing greater transparency to its environmental impact.

Building on Solid Foundations

Signing up to the SBTi elevates HAVI's longstanding commitment to the principles of sustainable business to a new level. The company is already recognized as a leader on sustainability issues and has a proven track record for fighting global climate change. In collaboration with its partners, it has implemented a significant number of targeted sustainability initiatives over the last decade with measurable success. One such initiative was the successful launch of an internal Efficient Sustainable Logistics (ESL) program, which has made a tangible contribution to reducing HAVI's CO 2 emissions, improving energy efficiency and expanding the use of renewable energy.

Contributing to Customer Success

Building on these solid foundations, HAVI is now set to redouble its carbon-cutting efforts. Among other steps, this will involve working through new and established partnerships with its customers to help achieve its approved science-based target and, in some cases, help those customers meet their own sustainability targets.

For example, HAVI's SBTi program will contribute directly to McDonald's commitment to use its Scale for Good and its own SBTi target to reduce emissions intensity (per metric ton of food and packaging) by 31% across the supply chain by 2030. HAVI is also partnering with McDonald's on various packaging innovation, sourcing and recycling efforts that contribute towards achieving McDonald's goal for 100% of guest packaging to come from renewable, recycled or certified sources, and to recycle guest packaging in 100% of McDonald's restaurants by 2025.

Expanding on Strategic Partnerships

In 2017, HAVI signed a strategic partnership with Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer, Scania. Through this partnership, HAVI aims to convert 70% of its European delivery fleet from diesel to alternative fuels by 2021. By the end of 2018, HAVI had achieved 30% of this goal. HAVI will expand its partnership with Scania as it strives to further cut carbon and particle emissions in city centers, where many of HAVI's deliveries are concentrated and where regulators are accelerating moves to ban diesel-powered vehicles.

Shared Benefits

Commenting on the journey ahead, Neil Humphrey, President, HAVI Logistics,says:Setting a science-based target will give HAVI's longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices even more weight and credibility. We look forward to working with all our customers, partners, industry peers and employees to align our collective efforts towards making the world especially our cities and working environment cleaner, healthier and more sustainable."

Keith Kenny, Vice President Global Sustainability, McDonald's Corporation, adds: "We congratulate HAVI on becoming one of the first suppliers in our system to set a science-based target for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. As a long-term and very important partner for McDonald's, HAVI's commitment will help us reach our own science-based target as well as having a wider reaching positive impact. Along with our Franchisees and other supplier partners, we want to use our scale and reach to make a difference on what is the world's most pressing environmental challenge."

Henrik Henriksson, CEO and President, Scania Group, says: "HAVI's membership of the SBTi will deliver numerous benefits while reinforcing its track record of working with Scania to pioneer more sustainable transport solutions. What we value most about our partnership with HAVI is its impressive commitment to acting collectively and immediately. Rather than just talking, it implements real solutions that are designed to benefit the planet and its people now and in the future."

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company focused on innovating, optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands. Offering services in marketing analytics, packaging, supply chain management and logistics, HAVI partners with companies to address challenges big and small across the supply chain, from commodity to customer. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI's supply chain services are complemented by the customer engagement services offered by our affiliated company The Marketing Store. For more information, please visit HAVI.com.

