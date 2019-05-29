sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,99 Euro		-0,54
-0,94 %
WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITIGROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,72
57,05
11:25
56,60
56,97
11:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR10,46-5,65 %
CITIGROUP INC56,99-0,94 %