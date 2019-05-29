Annual program demonstrates expanded commitment to educate the next generation of Chief Data Officers

Collibra, the leader in enterprise data governance and catalog software, today announced its continued partnership with the authors of best-selling books Data Driven Business Transformation and The Chief Data Officer's Playbook, Caroline Carruthers and Peter Jackson, to launch the second annual Chief Data Officer Summer School. The 10-week course, which features in-person and virtual seminars, will offer hands-on instruction for the next-generation of CDOs.

According to Gartner, CDOs will be "a mission-critical function comparable to IT, business operations, HR, and finance in 75% of large enterprises" by 2021. As the demand for qualified CDOs continues to increase, the CDO Summer School aims to provide the necessary training and mentorship to cultivate future data intelligence leaders.

Caroline Carruthers, Chief Executive at Carruthers and Jackson and course co-founder, said, "As businesses realize the power of data to transform their organizations and drive value, it is imperative for data leaders to understand how to successfully guide the data transformation journey. Through practical real-life examples, we intend to arm aspiring CDOs with the skills to make effective data-driven decisions and become even more influential within their organizations."

With more than 150 graduates in the Class of 2018, the 2019 course intends to welcome even more data leaders to learn, collaborate, and grow as part of a community of like-minded professionals. Topics will cover technology and tooling, strategy, culture, and ethics as well as practical assessments and methodologies.

Pierre Delville, Data Governance and Quality, BNP Paribas Fortis, a graduate from the 2018 CDO Summer School noted, "When participating in the first Chief Data Officer Summer School in 2018, I was looking for guidance in identifying the skills and practical knowledge to support me in an aspirational next step: becoming a CDO. My aspiration has become reality as I am joining an important financial markets institution as their first CDO in June 2019. I strongly recommend this program to anyone looking to advance themselves in their current role as a data leader."

"Learning and development is part of our DNA, and we aim to equip all data citizens with the knowledge they need for success," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO, Collibra. "With emerging technologies and complex regulatory frameworks continuing to challenge data leaders globally, mastering data literacy and the proactive use of trusted data as a business asset has never been more important. We look forward to working closely with Caroline and Peter once again and welcoming more aspiring data leaders in our community."

About the course

Participation is by application only. You must be a current or aspiring data leader to be accepted

Courses are delivered as a series of 90-minute online classes every two weeks, with in-person events taking place in New York, California, and London

The program starts June 20 and ends with graduation on Sept. 19

Data leaders interested in becoming a participant can apply here. Registration closes June 14

