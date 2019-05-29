sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,03 Euro		0,00
-0,98 %
WKN: 357534 ISIN: TH0364010R18 Ticker-Symbol: NYVI 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RAIMON LAND PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RAIMON LAND PCL NVDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RAIMON LAND PCL NVDR
RAIMON LAND PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAIMON LAND PCL NVDR0,03-0,98 %