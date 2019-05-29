DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of
Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-05-29 / 10:54
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q1
German: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/KONZERNZWISCHENMITTEILUNG_2019.pdf
English: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/CONSOLIDATED_INTERIM_2019.pdf
2019-05-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
End of News DGAP News Service
817061 2019-05-29
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 29, 2019 04:54 ET (08:54 GMT)
