DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of

Financial Reports

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report



2019-05-29 / 10:54

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a

service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q1

German: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/KONZERNZWISCHENMITTEILUNG_2019.pdf

English: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/CONSOLIDATED_INTERIM_2019.pdf



2019-05-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 11

1100 Vienna

Austria

Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



End of News DGAP News Service



817061 2019-05-29



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 29, 2019 04:54 ET (08:54 GMT)