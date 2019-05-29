

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's business confidence strengthened to a six-month high in May, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The business sentiment index rose to 100.2 in May from 98.8 a month ago. This was the highest since November 2018, when the reading was 100.8.



Confidence across all sectors, namely manufacturing, construction, services and retail trade improved from April.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index climbed to a 3-month high of 111.8 in May from 110.6 a month ago.



Assessment of current economic and personal conditions improved in May. Similarly, outlook for economic and personal finances strengthened from previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX