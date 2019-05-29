Riga, Latvia, 2019-05-29 11:20 CEST -- ISIN code of the security LV0000570125 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of competitive buyback multi-price auction 29.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 31.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total ask value at competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 9 001 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bought back via the competitive multi-price 6 001 000 auction (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at the buyback auction 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minimum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%) - 0.300 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 1.875 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average volume-weighted and best yield in executed bids (%) - 0.199 and - 0.200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q1 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.00 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.