

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Wednesday amid lingering U.S.-China trade tensions after Chinese tech giant Huawei filed a motion in a U.S. court challenging the constitutionality of a law limiting its sales of telecom equipment.



Concerns surrounding growth and Italian budget also weighed on markets.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 95 points or 1.78 percent at 5,218 after losing 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



In economic releases, France's inflation eased in May to the lowest level since 2017, largely due to a slowdown in the prices of services, energy and food, the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected to 1 percent in May from 1.3 percent in April. A similar lower rate was last seen in September 2017.



Separately, France's economic growth eased slightly in the first quarter after revision, detailed results from the statistical office Insee revealed.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially, in line with the estimate released on April 30, but slightly slower than the revised 0.4 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX