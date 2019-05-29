

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark unemployment rate held stable for the third month in a row in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, same as from January to March.



Gross unemployment fell to 103,000 persons in April from 103,300 in March.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, was 1.9 percent in April, same rate as seen in March and February.



Based on the LFS data, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons was 161,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX