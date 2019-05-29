

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment fell to the lowest level in five-and-a-half years in May, survey data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 95.1 in May from 97.0 in April, marking the lowest level since November 2013, when it was 94.1.



Among the components, the service confidence indicator declined the most, with the index falling to minus 7.3 from 1.3. The construction confidence index fell to minus 21.5 from 16.0.



The industrial confidence indicator improved to minus 3.7 from minus 12.7 and the retail trade confidence index fell to 17.3 from 19.3.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index remained stable at minus 6.1 in May, same as seen in April.



