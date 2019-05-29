FIGEAC AERO: A NEW YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH

2018/19 revenue of €425.2 million, up by +15%

Positive free cash flow confirmed for the financial year ended 31/03/19

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (Ticker code: FGA), a leading partner of major aerospace industry companies released its annual revenue figures today (1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019).

€ millions, IFRS

Unaudited data 2017/181

2018/19

2018/19

vs 2017/18

in M€ 2018/19

vs 2017/18

in % 9-month revenue (01/04 to 31/12) 267.8 313.9 +€46.1 M +17.2% Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.1517 1.174 Revenue for the 4th quarter (01/01 to 31/03) 102.2 111.3 +€9.1 M +8.9% Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.1966 1.1358 Annual revenue 370.0 425.2 +€55.2 M +14.9% Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.167 1.1638

Restated in application of standard IFRS15 effective as of 1 January 2018



Annual revenue goal reached

For the entire 2018/19 financial year, FIGEAC AÉRO recorded an increase of €55.2 million or +14.9% of its revenue, rising to €425.2 million, and thus confirming its stated target (at constant scope and exchange rate the growth is +13.2%).

During the 2018/19 financial year, the growth drivers were the Embraer E2 (+119%), the LEAP engine (+97%) the B787 (+55%) and the A350 (+12%)

All of these production increases contributed extensively to the positive performance of the Aerostructures business, which grew by 13% and General Engineering and Forming activities, which increased by 122% over the 2018/19 financial year as a whole.

In the 4th quarter of the 2018/19 financial year (from 1 January to 31 March 2019), the FIGEAC AÉRO Group posted revenue of €111.3 million, an increase of +8.9% as compared to the same period of the previous year, this quarter being marked by a very tough comparative.



Outlook

In accordance with its commitments, cash-generation activity continued to bear fruit, which allowed FIGEAC AÉRO to reaffirm positive free cash-flows for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

Moreover, on the strength of its sustained sales momentum, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms a level of activity for 2020 in line with analysts' expectations and retains its medium-term growth ambitions.

Next release:

3 July 2019, FY 2018/19 results (after stock market closing)



A BOUT FIGEAC AERO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 4,000 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group reported annual revenue of €425.2 million.





