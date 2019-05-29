sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,48 Euro		-0,20
-1,71 %
WKN: A1XBG1 ISIN: FR0011665280 Ticker-Symbol: 1F1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,57
11,74
12:22
29.05.2019 | 11:42
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

FIGEAC AERO: A NEW YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH

  • 2018/19 revenue of €425.2 million, up by +15%
  • Positive free cash flow confirmed for the financial year ended 31/03/19

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (Ticker code: FGA), a leading partner of major aerospace industry companies released its annual revenue figures today (1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019).

€ millions, IFRS
Unaudited data		2017/181
2018/19
2018/19
vs 2017/18
in M€		2018/19
vs 2017/18
in %
9-month revenue (01/04 to 31/12)267.8313.9+€46.1 M+17.2%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period1.15171.174
Revenue for the 4th quarter (01/01 to 31/03)102.2111.3+€9.1 M+8.9%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period1.19661.1358
Annual revenue370.0425.2+€55.2 M+14.9%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period1.1671.1638
  1. Restated in application of standard IFRS15 effective as of 1 January 2018


Annual revenue goal reached

For the entire 2018/19 financial year, FIGEAC AÉRO recorded an increase of €55.2 million or +14.9% of its revenue, rising to €425.2 million, and thus confirming its stated target (at constant scope and exchange rate the growth is +13.2%).

During the 2018/19 financial year, the growth drivers were the Embraer E2 (+119%), the LEAP engine (+97%) the B787 (+55%) and the A350 (+12%)

All of these production increases contributed extensively to the positive performance of the Aerostructures business, which grew by 13% and General Engineering and Forming activities, which increased by 122% over the 2018/19 financial year as a whole.

In the 4th quarter of the 2018/19 financial year (from 1 January to 31 March 2019), the FIGEAC AÉRO Group posted revenue of €111.3 million, an increase of +8.9% as compared to the same period of the previous year, this quarter being marked by a very tough comparative.


Outlook

In accordance with its commitments, cash-generation activity continued to bear fruit, which allowed FIGEAC AÉRO to reaffirm positive free cash-flows for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

Moreover, on the strength of its sustained sales momentum, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms a level of activity for 2020 in line with analysts' expectations and retains its medium-term growth ambitions.

Next release:

  • 3 July 2019, FY 2018/19 results (after stock market closing)
ABOUT FIGEAC AERO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 4,000 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2019, the Group reported annual revenue of €425.2 million.


FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Abdelkader Benchiha
Director of Institutional Relations
VP IR & Public Affairs
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 61 90
abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com		 ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant -Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr


Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/ mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire