Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Issue of equity 29-May-2019 / 10:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 May 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Issue of equity Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that to satisfy continued investor demand, 2,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("the New Shares") were issued on 28 May 2019 under its ordinary share block listing facility. The New Shares were issued at 118.45 pence per share, raising GBP2,961,250 (before costs and expenses). Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital comprises 404,203,344 ordinary shares. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. . ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: IOE TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8853 EQS News ID: 817087 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=817087&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=817087&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

