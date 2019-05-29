OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) Former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova Elected Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee 29-May-2019 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 29 May 2019 Former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova Elected Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro PJSC ("the Company"; Moscow Exchange, LSE ticker: PHOR) approved the leadership and composition of its committees at a meeting held on 24 May. The Strategy Committee and Risk Management Committee will be chaired by Independent Director Sven Ombudstvedt. Independent Director Marcus Rhodes was once again elected Chairman of the Audit Committee; Independent Director Jim Rogers was elected Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee; and Mikhail Rybnikov, First Deputy CEO of PhosAgro and member of the Board of Directors, was elected Chairman of the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee. Irina Bokova was elected to chair PhosAgro's new Board of Directors Sustainable Development Committee, which was created at the initiative of the Company's CEO, Andrey Guryev. Bokova has served as an independent member on PhosAgro's Board of Directors since 2018. She previously served as UNESCO Director-General for two consecutive four-year terms (2009-2017), becoming the first woman and the first East European leader of the organisation. She played an active role in the formulation and adoption of the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development. Irina Bokova will take part in the 2019 St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will take place in St Petersburg on 6-8 June 2019. One of the main topics of the Forum will be setting the agenda for sustainable development. PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "The goal of achieving sustainable development is a strategic one for the Company and one that will require the effective use of resources in order to achieve it. I am confident that Irina Bokova's work as the head of this special committee, her unique expertise and her professionalism will contribute to the further integration of the UN Sustainable Development Goals into the Company's operations." PhosAgro is a socially responsible company that creates jobs, one of the few in Russia that builds corporate housing and takes part in the implementation of a number of major social programmes in the fields of education, healthcare, tourism, youth policy and support for sport. The Company is engaged in training highly professional engineering staff as part of a learning process that follows the "school-technical college-university" path. Annual expenditures on charitable and social projects amount to at least RUB 2.5 billion. As one of the largest taxpayers in the regions where it operates, the Company has increased its consolidated tax payments, which exceeded RUB 12 billion in 2018. Over the past five years, more than RUB 18 billion has been earmarked for the implementation of environmental programmes. PhosAgro plays a role in taking on global challenges such as ending hunger, worldwide soil conservation and sustainable development, and it is the only Russian company in the UN's history to be selected by UNESCO and the Food and Agriculture Organization to finance extrabudgetary initiatives in areas like green chemistry and soil conservation. In January 2019, the Company joined the UN Global Compact, the UN's largest international business initiative in the field of corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. A preliminary work plan for the Board of Directors and its committees for the period up to 31 May 2020 was also approved at the meeting. About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). 