

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation eased for the fifth month in a row to the lowest level in a year in April, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.5 percent rise in March.



The latest inflation was the worst since last April, when it was 1.4 percent.



The overall inflation in April was mainly driven by higher prices for energy and capital goods.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in April, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



