Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.61p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---