Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 28-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1861.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 1873.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1816.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 1828.81p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---