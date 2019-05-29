Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) ("Oxford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to the recently announced Letter of Intent with Colorado-based Sugar Magnolia Hemp Farms LLC., its wholly-owned subsidiary Pioneer Green Farms LLC has commenced the construction of an extraction, drying, and storage building in Colorado. The facility will also house a laboratory. The joint-venture is acquiring the necessary infrastructure and materials and expects delivery in mid-to late June 2019. Planting of hemp clones began last week and the extraction facility is expected to be completed in time for harvest of the initial crop.

Cultivation of the crop will be completed using natural farming techniques that have a positive environmental impact while providing an ultra-high quality product. No chemicals or pesticides are ever in contact with plants in the fields.

"The initial planting phase for the first 10 acres is expected to yield 30,000 lbs of biomass which could produce approximately 2300 lbs of full-spectrum distillate, the key ingredient in our CBD products. Controlling our supply chain ensures our customers have access to the cleanest, highest quality CBD products on the market," says Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford.

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. The Company currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand into Canada once Health Canada legislation around CBD is established.

