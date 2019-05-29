Crypto.com Lists NEO

HONG KONG, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed NEO to its Wallet & Card App. NEO joins the growing list of coins and tokens on the Crypto.com platform including cryptocurrencies and stablecoins such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO tokens.

NEO is a community-driven open source project that aims to create a "Smart Economy" through a distributed network. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate digital assets management using smart contracts.

With NEO added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now buy NEO at true cost with no fees at Crypto.com - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to NEO as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are pleased to support the NEO Token and welcome the NEO community onto the Crypto.com platform. Today, more users will have the option to buy and sell NEO at true cost, with no markups and no fees."

Da Hongfei, Founder of NEO said: "It is a pleasure to see that Crypto.com is listing NEO to its Wallet & Card App. We will be glad to keep close collaboration with Crypto.com to grow NEO's adoption in the future."

About NEO

NEO is the use of blockchain technology and digital identity to digitize assets, the use of smart contracts for digital assets to be self-managed, to achieve "smart economy" with a distributed network. NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016 and has been running in stable capacity for two years. Its vision of a "smart economy" was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. For more information, please visit: neo.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894194/Crypto_com__NEO.jpg