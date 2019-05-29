Body Contouring Devices Market Size Worth $4.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global body contouring devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025 at a 13.8%CAGR over the forecast period. The global body contouring procedures market size, on the other hand, is expected to value USD 9.3 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, Increased awareness regarding noninvasive and minimally invasive body contouring procedures is expected to drive the devices market in next few years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Improved accessibility to aesthetic procedures and enhanced safety due to minimally and noninvasive procedures are expected to drive the market

Noninvasive devices segment accounted for the highest market share and is expected to maintain lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the advent of new devices

Others segment is expected to observe the fastest growth due to technological advancement and noninvasive nature of these procedures. They also feature contact cooling technology that minimizes discomfort.

Clinics and spa centers segment accounted for the highest market share due to the availability of technologically advanced devices and reduced risks of hospital-acquired infections

North America accounted for the largest share of the body contouring devices market in 2017. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies and availability of well-equipped aesthetic clinics and spa centers

Some of the key companies in the global body contouring devices and procedure market are Cynosure, Inc.; Alma Lasers Ltd.; Allergan PLC; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; and Lumenis Ltd.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Analysis Report By Device Type, By Procedure Type (Cellulite Treatment, Liposuction), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/body-contouring-devices-procedures-market

Aging baby boomers and introduction of advanced products by the market players are other drivers of the market. In addition, advantages associated with body contouring procedures is expected to augment the market growth. Body contouring procedures help remove excess body fat and significantly affect the person's quality of life both functionally and aesthetically.

Entry of new products in developing region is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Alma Lasers launched hands free body contouring solution, Accentuate, during Aesthetic & Anti-aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco.

Grand View Research has segmented the global body contouring devices and procedures markets on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Body Contouring Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Devices



Invasive Devices

Body Contouring Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing



Nonsurgical Skin Tightening



Cellulite Treatment



Liposuction



Others

Body Contouring Procedures End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Clinics and Spa Centers

Body Contouring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Spain





Italy





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Body Contouring Procedures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

U.S.



Germany



Spain



Italy



France



U.K.



Japan



China



India



Brazil



Mexico



South Africa

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market - Global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities during the next seven years.

Global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities during the next seven years. Irradiation Apparatus Market - Irradiation apparatus market is expected to experience growth due to technology upgrading, increasing its demand in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Irradiation apparatus market is expected to experience growth due to technology upgrading, increasing its demand in the pharmaceutical and medical industries. Bariatric Lift Market - "Bariatrics" is a term used for providing healthcare for individuals who have extreme obesity. Calculating the Body Mass Index (BMI) is the most commonly accepted and consistent method for determining whether an individual is obese.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter