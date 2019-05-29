Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from the Porphyry Zone, where the Company has now received assays for three complete drill-holes. The highlighted intercepts below are from two drill-holes within the central portion of the Porphyry Zone, collared approximately 540m apart (see Fig. 1 and Table 1).

DO-19-256 demonstrated the presence of higher-grade mineralisation near-surface , cutting 16m averaging 1.57 g/t Au from 77m downhole (67m estimate vertical depth), plus an additional 11m averaging 1.00 g/t Au further up-hole. This shallow mineralisation remains open to the north.

, cutting (67m estimate vertical depth), plus an additional 11m averaging 1.00 g/t Au further up-hole. This shallow mineralisation remains open to the north. DO-19-258 intersected multiple higher grade zones, with a best of 19.0m averaging 2.46 g/t Au, including 6m averaging 5.11 g/t Au, which also includes 26.7 g/t Au over 1m (see Table 1). These intercepts are within a broader 41m interval (including lower grade material) averaging 1.41 g/t Au (all uncapped) from 274 downhole (225m estimated vertical depth), which supports the down-dip continuity of mineralisation and remains open to depth downhole).

The primary objective of the drilling in the central part of the Porphyry Zone was to demonstrate continuity of higher grade mineralisation, both near surface and at moderate depths; results from the highlighted holes support this concept in both regards.

DO-19-256, meant to demonstrate the presence of near-surface mineralisation, was drilled entirely in intrusive rocks, including strongly altered and mineralised syenite (Fig. 2) closer to surface, with mineralisation cut off in the lower half of the hole by a fracture/fault zone and post-mineralization alkaline gabbros and fluorite-rich carbonatite dykes.

DO-19-258 was drilled to test the down-dip continuity of a significant intercept from 2012 (DO-12-95) collared on the same section (see Fig. 3). Results support the down-dip continuity of this mineralised zone, with comparable intercepts in each case. Both 2019 and previous drill results outline a much broader mineralised envelope (includes lower grade material), as shown in Fig. 3; the broader lower-grade halo in DO-19-258 extends for more than 175 metres downhole. This hole ended at 342m downhole in geologically similar rocks as the highlighted intercept, including 1.17 g/t Au from 338-339m, leaving this mineralised zone open both down-dip and downhole.

Maple Gold's VP Exploration, Fred Speidel, commented: "Initial drilling results from Porphyry Zone lend support to the concept of a near-surface higher-grade zone, as well as for the down-dip continuity of higher grade mineralisation at modest depths. Additional drilling is required to better define the ultimate down-dip continuity for this area, consistent with our current focus on not only optimizing the near-surface resource, but also assessing the potential significance of deeper mineralisation at Douay."







Fig. 1: Drill plan on magnetic base. Only the three drill-holes referenced in Table 1 are labelled.



To view an enhanced version of Fig. 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/45113_510e6904147ffb1e_001full.jpg







Table 1: Main intercepts from initial Porphyry Zone Results



To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/45113_510e6904147ffb1e_002full.jpg

*Applies 13 g/t Au gold capping value for Porphyry Zone (Micon 2018). Re-assay of the 26.7 g/t Au sample returned 30.4 g/t Au. True widths estimated to be ~90% of downhole widths.

Click the following link to view drill core photographs for highlighted intercepts:

https://maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/maps-figures





Fig. 2: Section 705900E including hole DO-19-256. Note that this near-surface mineralised zone is open to the north. Broader mineralised zone is defined using 0.1 g/t Au cut-off, but may include internal lower grade material.



To view an enhanced version of Fig. 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/45113_510e6904147ffb1e_003full.jpg





Fig. 3: Section 706375E, including hole DO-19-258, illustrating the down-dip continuity of mineralisation cut in historical hole DO-12-95; mineralisation remains open to depth (down-dip and downhole). Note variable individual sample grades in highlighted DO-19-258 drill intercept, the longest black bar is equal to 26.7 g/t Au.



To view an enhanced version of Fig. 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/45113_510e6904147ffb1e_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

Maple Gold implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill-hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to ALS laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the website at:

http://maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/qa-qc-qp-statement

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration and development company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's ~355 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (55 km of strike) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and has an established gold resource3 that remains open in multiple directions. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

