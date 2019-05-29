Antistatic Agents Market Worth $594 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Antistatic Agents Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides), Polymer (PP, ABS, PE, PVC), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Antistatic Agents Market is projected to grow from USD 437 million to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for antistatic agents from the packaging, electronics, and textiles industries.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163457499

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antistatic Agents Market"

95 - Market Data Tables

82 - Figures

151 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antistatic-agent-market-163457499.html

The packaging segment is projected to lead the antistatic agents market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of volume.

Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2019, in terms of volume. Antistatic agents are used to reduce the accumulation of static charge over plastic surfaces during their transportation or stacking. Increasing demand for antistatic agents from the industrial packaging, retail packaging, and consumer packaging sectors have contributed to the growth of the packaging segment of the market.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163457499

The ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment is projected to lead the antistatic agents market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

The ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment is estimated to capture about one-third of the antistatic agents market in 2019, in terms of value. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume. In comparison to other types of antistatic agents, ethoxylated fatty acid amines offer high processing stability and superior performance benefits, which make them one of the most preferred antistatic agents used in the packaging industry.

Based on form, the liquid segment is projected to lead the antistatic agents market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The liquid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2019, in terms of value. Liquid antistatic agents have a higher tendency to migrate over the material surfaces as compared to other forms of antistatic agents. These agents are used mainly in spraying and efficient dyeing applications. The application of liquid antistatic agents results in non-sticky surfaces and effective antistatic properties, which improve the weaving operations in the textiles industry. These ionic liquids can be transparent or translucent and as such, do not hamper the optical properties of the final products.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the antistatic agents market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value and volume.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Antistatic Agents Market in 2019 in terms of value and volume, followed by the European and North American regions. China is one of the major consumers of antistatic agents in the Asia Pacific region. Improving lifestyle of the population, increasing investments in the packaging industry, and flourishing electronics, automotive, and textiles industries in Asia Pacific are fueling the demand for antistatic agents in the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific antistatic agents market.

Key market players covered in this report include BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International PLC. (UK), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), PolyOne Corporation (US), Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Kao Group (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163457499

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:

Coalescing Agent Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, Inks, Personal Care Ingredients), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global forecast to 2023

Anti-Slip Additives Market by Type (Aluminium Oxide, Silica, Others (Polymer Grits/Beads, Pulverized Plastic, Crushed Glass)), Application (Construction Flooring, Marine Deck), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2023

Industrial Films Market by Film Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA), End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antistatic-agent-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg