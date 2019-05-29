

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in five months in April, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index grew 10.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 8.2 percent increase in March.



The latest inflation was the highest since November last year, when it was 11.7 percent.



Domestic sales prices rose 4.1 percent annually in April and prices in the foreign market surged 13.8 percent.



Prices for seafood products rose by 16.2 percent and those of power-intensive industry products and other industry increased by 10 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.5 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX