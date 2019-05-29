sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,173 Euro		-0,138
-4,17 %
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,155
3,16
14:01
3,152
3,157
14:01
29.05.2019 | 13:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: New board members in Hydro

The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA on Wednesday May 29 elected Roeland Baan and Peter Kukielski as new members of Hydro's Board of Directors for a period of up to 2 years, effective as of May 29, 2019.

After Wednesday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of Chair Dag Mejdell, Deputy Chair Irene Rummelhoff, Finn Jebsen, Thomas Schulz, Liselott Kilaas, Marianne Wiinholt, Roeland Baan, Peter Kukielski and the employee-elected board members Sten Roar Martinsen, Arve Baade and Svein Kåre Sund.

Roeland Baan is from the Netherlands and is currently CEO of Outokumpu, with previous experience from i.e. Aleris, Mittal Steel and Shell.

Peter Kukielski is from South Africa and recently stepped down as CEO of Nevsun Resources, with previous experience from i.e. Anemka Resources, Arcelor Mittal and Teck Resources.

More information on the members of the Board of Directors of Hydro can be found on hydro.com.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)