Norsk Hydro: New board members in Hydro

The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA on Wednesday May 29 elected Roeland Baan and Peter Kukielski as new members of Hydro's Board of Directors for a period of up to 2 years, effective as of May 29, 2019.

After Wednesday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of Chair Dag Mejdell, Deputy Chair Irene Rummelhoff, Finn Jebsen, Thomas Schulz, Liselott Kilaas, Marianne Wiinholt, Roeland Baan, Peter Kukielski and the employee-elected board members Sten Roar Martinsen, Arve Baade and Svein Kåre Sund.

Roeland Baan is from the Netherlands and is currently CEO of Outokumpu, with previous experience from i.e. Aleris, Mittal Steel and Shell.

Peter Kukielski is from South Africa and recently stepped down as CEO of Nevsun Resources, with previous experience from i.e. Anemka Resources, Arcelor Mittal and Teck Resources.

More information on the members of the Board of Directors of Hydro can be found on hydro.com.

