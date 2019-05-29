The "Europe Memory Semiconductor Market Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Memory Semiconductor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.52% to reach US$19.421 billion by 2024, from US$18.773 billion in 2019.

A rapid increasing implementation of IoT technology over all industry verticals is a major factor supporting the growth of the market. Europe being technologically advanced is expected to have a significant market share in this market on account of booming R&D investments by major companies to bring out the state-of-art technology over all the major industry verticals, as a result a significant increase in this market is expected during the forecasted period. An increase in production of electric cars owing to the various government policies regarding pollution emission is also a favorable force to drive the demand of this market in this region.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Samsung, Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, SK Hynix Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and ATP Electronics INC.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Europe Memory Semiconductor Market By Type

5.1. Dram

5.2. Nand

6. Europe Memory Semiconductor Market By Industry Vertical

6.1. Consumer Electronics

6.2. Communication And Technology

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Manufacturing

7. Europe Memory Semiconductor Market By Countries

7.1. United Kingdom

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment And Deals

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

Samsung, Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology

SK Hynix Inc

Western Digital Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

ATP Electronics Inc

