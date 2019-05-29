BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS to present at Småbolagsdagen in Stockholm

BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes, an innovator in orthobiologics, today announced that the company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Paul Watkins will present the company at Småbolagsdagen in Stockholm on June 3, 2019.

Småbolagsdagen is a capital market's day arranged by Aktiespararna that takes place on Monday June 3, 2019, at Sheraton Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes CCO Paul Watkins will present the company in brief at 10:40 am, followed by a short Q&A session. The company's CEO, Pekka Jalovaara, will also be attending the event.

More information about the event and forms for registration can be found on Aktiespararna's website: https://www.aktiespararna.se/smabolagsdagen .

Contact

Pekka Jalovaara, CEO

Phone: +358 505 52 92 75

E-mail: pekka.jalovaara@bbs-artebone.fi



Paul Watkins, CCO

Phone: +358 404 856 034

E-mail: paul.watkins@bbs-artebone.fi

