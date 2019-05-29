BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS to present at Småbolagsdagen in Stockholm

BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes, an innovator in orthobiologics, today announced that the company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Paul Watkins will present the company at Småbolagsdagen in Stockholm on June 3, 2019.
Småbolagsdagen is a capital market's day arranged by Aktiespararna that takes place on Monday June 3, 2019, at Sheraton Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes CCO Paul Watkins will present the company in brief at 10:40 am, followed by a short Q&A session. The company's CEO, Pekka Jalovaara, will also be attending the event.
More information about the event and forms for registration can be found on Aktiespararna's website: https://www.aktiespararna.se/smabolagsdagen.
About BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a leading orthobiologic biotech company with origins in Finland. The company's technology, Artebone, is a next generation bone substitute that targets treatment of bone defects and healing problems in extremities such as hands and ankles, scapula and pelvis. Its superior properties stem from the natural growth factors extracted from reindeer bone combined with scaffold-providing TCP. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.